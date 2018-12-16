K-Pop artist Chungha’s label MNH Entertainment confirmed in a statement that the ‘Love U’ singer will showcase different sides compared to her previous work and is scheduled to drop her new album on January 2.
This marks her first comeback in six months since her third mini-album, ‘Blooming Blue’, in July.
The 22-year old singer is a former member of I.O.I, a now-disbanded temporary girl group that was created through the hugely popular South Korean reality TV competition series ‘Produce 101’ in 2016.
After the group’s disbandment in January of last year, Chungha transitioned to a successful solo artist with debut EP ‘Hands on Me’, fronted by lead track ‘Why Don’t You Know’.
Although considered a rookie in the K-Pop scene, she has risen to stardom as a soloist. Both her EPs — ‘Hands on Me’ and ‘Offset’ — managed to chart high on Korea’s local music charts and her track ‘Roller Coaster’ earned the singer her first Gaon platinum certification in the streaming category in South Korea.
Chungha recently won Best Dance Performance Solo at 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).