Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the groups on the historic achievement

K-Pop global phenomenon BTS scored two nominations at the awards show. Billboard announced that the seven-member band is in the runner up for Top Duo/Group for the first time ever, and will face off other heavyweight contenders like Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 and Panic! at the Disco.

They are the first Korean artists in the category and their Army fan base couldn’t hold their exhilaration for finally being recognised for not only their immense popularity but also their socially conscious music and artistry. The excitement was evident as #BTSBillboardTopGroup and #BTSBillboardTopSocialArtist and ‘BTS Paved The Way’ trended worldwide on Twitter.

BTS is no stranger to the music ceremony. The group snagged the trophy for Top Social Artist for two consecutive years. This time the ‘Idol’ singers will be going head-to-head with first-time fellow K-Pop groups nominees EXO and GOT7 and pop icons Ariana Grande and Louis Tomlinson, who have loyal fandom communities, in the fan-voted category.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to congratulate the K-Pop groups on this huge announcement.

This year’s award ceremony is particularly a special one not only because of EXO and GOT7’s historic nominations but also it’s a testament to K-Pop gaining visibility in the US mainstream and breaking the barrier of Asian representation in the American music industry.