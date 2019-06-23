It will mark almost two years since the singer’s last mini-album

Singer Ailee will release her album titled ‘butterFLY’ on July 2.

She shared her comeback schedule online and it showed she is scheduled to drop her track list and official teasers before the album’s release.

Judging from the comeback poster, the concept is butterfly themed, which often represents freedom or new beginnings.

Ailee has already teased fans by posting a short behind-the-scenes clips that shows the vocalist recording her upcoming title track and practicing the choreography.

‘butterFLY’ will mark almost two years since the singer’s last mini-album ‘A New Empire’ in October 2016.

Although it has been a long time since Ailee dropped an album, she has collaborated with other artists and has lent her vocals in Korean drama soundtracks.

The powerful vocalist received her first all-kill by topping Korea’s major and daily real-time music charts with ballad ‘I Will Go To You Like The First Snow’, for the soundtrack of hugely popular drama ‘Goblin’.