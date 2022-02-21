Justin Bieber is the latest big celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, with the Canadian singer having to cancel one leg of his Justice World Tour following his diagnosis.
The news was confirmed by his rep to People magazine, with the singer testing positive right before he was to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening. Unfortunately for the singer, not just Bieber, but there appears to be an outbreak of COVID-19 in his team as well.
As per ‘Variety’, the Las Vegas concert has now been pushed back by a few months, with a new date set for June 28. Tickets for the original concert date will be honoured and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.
The tour shared news of the abrupt delay as they put out a statement that read: “Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas.”
The statement further read: “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”
The Justice World Tour has just begun with its inaugural performance in San Diego on Friday. Las Vegas was intended to be the second in line performance for the tour, which is set to run across 20 countries through March 2023.
More than 46,000 new cases have been recorded in the US in the past 24 hours.