Justin Bieber Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber released his first solo single in four years on Friday, kicking off a career comeback that will see him release a new album, go on tour and star in a documentary series this year.

The 25-year-old, who found fame as a baby-faced teenager, told fans last month he would release his fifth studio album in 2020, his first since 2015’s ‘Purpose’.

Bieber’s new R’n’B single ‘Yummy’ appears to pay tribute to his model wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he married for a second time last year, with lyrics such as “I’m elated that you are my lady” and “You got that yummy-yum”.

Bieber, who pulled out of his 2017 ‘Purpose’ world tour saying he needed rest, last year took to Instagram to talk about his struggles with “deep-rooted issues” saying he was putting new music on hold.

“As humans we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in a video last week, in which he also listed dates for a North American tour.

“I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life.”

While ‘Yummy’ is his first solo single in a while, Bieber has collaborated with others, including DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran, on different records in the last few years.