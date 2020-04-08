The 53-year-old has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago

R. Kelly. Image Credit: AP

A federal judge in New York denied R‘n’B singer R Kelly’s request for release from jail in Chicago because he was concerned he could contract the coronavirus while behind bars.

“The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses,” US District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote in her denial. “The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

The 53-year-old Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.

Three staff members at the federal lock-up have tested positive for the virus, but no inmates have been reported with infections. Cases have been reported at Cook County Jail in Chicago and other jails and prisons around the country. Kelly’s attorneys filed a motion in late March arguing that people in such facilities are at particular risk of contracting the virus.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the Chicago lock-up and other federal facilities have taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading. Further, they wrote that a ``generalised risk’’ that an inmate could contract the virus doesn’t justify their release.