The band, currently on a ‘Legacy of the Beast’ tour, last performed here 10 years ago

Iron Maiden have announced they are coming to the UAE next summer, with tickets going on sale on November 14 at 8am.

The English heavy metal band will bring their ‘Legacy of the Beast Tour’ to the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, Dubai, on May 27. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Dubai is part of a limited tour announcement that will also see the band travel to various Australian cities, New Zealand and the UK.

While Killswitch Engage are special guests on several of Iron Maiden’s upcoming dates, there is no mention of an opening act in the UAE.

Iron Maiden, which formed in East London in 1975, are pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal.

The band has become known for hits such as ‘Run to the Hills’ and ‘Fear of the Dark’. Their 16th studio album — and latest to date — was ‘The Book of Souls’, released in 2015.

Iron Maiden previously performed at the now-defunct Dubai Desert Rock Festival in 2007 and again at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in 2009.