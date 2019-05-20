The Lebanese-Armenian composer will take the stage in November

vGuy Manoukian returns to Dubai Opera in 2019 Image Credit: Supplied

Lebanese-Armenian composer and pianist Guy Manoukian is returning to Dubai Opera this year, after selling out the same venue in 2018.

Manoukian will take the stage on November 28 and perform his popular works and all-time favourites. The musician began playing the piano at the age of four and appeared on television by the age of six. He has since taken his work worldwide, playing to full houses at venues such as the Sydney Opera House and the London Palladium.

“Guy Manoukian gave one of THE performances of 2018 at Dubai Opera and I am thrilled to be able to welcome back his brilliant musicianship to our stage this November,” said Jasper Hope, Dubai Opera’s chief executive, in a statement.

Manoukian added: “When I was a child, I was a dreamer and every dream came true not once but a hundred times… Coming back to the Dubai Opera is just a proof that… dreams do come true.”