It's indeed a proud moment for India as musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award on Sunday.
He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Divine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. As he received the award, he greeted the audiences with a ‘Namaste’. Kej was born in USA but now lives and works in Bengaluru.
Sharing the news on social media with his followers, Kej wrote: "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."
Before the ceremony, he posted a snapshot of himself from the dressing room, captioning it: "Almost ready for the Grammys."
Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in the Best New Age Album category. He has won more than 100 awards in over 20 countries. He is also a passionate environmentalist and has been awarded the United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist Award.
Stewart Copeland is the founder and drummer of the British rock band The Police. The album ‘Divine Tides’ has a collection of nine songs and eight music videos shot all over the world, from the Indian Himalayas to the Spanish woodlands.