Lizzo poses in the press room with the awards for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts", best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You" and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The television audience for the annual Grammy Awards show dipped to 18.7 million viewers, a 6 per cent drop from 2019, ViacomCBS’s broadcaster CBS said on Monday.

Last year, the highest honours in the music industry were watched by 19.9 American television viewers.

Sunday’s three-and-a-half hour live show from Los Angeles saw teen sensation Billie Eilish sweep all four top awards — album, song record of the year and best new artist, becoming the first woman to do so.

Performers on the live telecast also paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash hours before the Grammy show took place in the venue that is home to his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers.