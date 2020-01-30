The ‘Toast’ singer will take the stage at Cavalli Club in February

Koffee Image Credit: Reuters

Koffee is coming back to Dubai on February 19 — and this time she’s performing at Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge.

On Sunday, Koffee became the youngest solo act — and only female in history — to win a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. The 19-year-old patois-singing talent released her 5-track EP ‘Rapture’ in March, containing her hit debut single Toast.

“This one is for Reggae. This one is for Jamaica,” said Koffee in her acceptance speech.

The artist previously performed in Dubai in December at Sole DXB 2019.