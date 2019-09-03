The 28-year-old was arrested Sunday morning on three counts of battery

Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

Police say the 28-year-old whose real name is Willie Maxwell was arrested Sunday morning on three counts of battery.

Local news reports say he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument. Police originally said Wap hit an employee but later said he “committed a battery” on three.