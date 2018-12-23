Singers Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert honouring Dolly Parton.
The eight-time Grammy winner will be the first artist from the Nashville music community to be recognised by MusiCares. She is being feted for her philanthropic work with the Dollywood Foundation. Her organisation has championed causes such as the Imagination Library, which has provided more than 100 million books to young children across the world.
Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Norah Jones and Shawn Mendes will also be a part of the gala.
The MusiCares charity was founded by the Recording Academy to ensure musicians have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.
The tribute ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019.