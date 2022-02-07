Singer Billie Eilish stopped her Atlanta concert to help a fan with breathing issues before appearing to shade Travis Scott and his deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The Grammy-winning artist was in the middle of a show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta when she spotted a female concert goer caught in a pit near the front of the stage’s catwalk. In the video posted by an EIlish fan account, the singer asked her fan, who appeared to need medical attention, “Do you need an inhaler?”

Eilish then turned to her crew to ask: “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

After making sure the fan got the inhaler, she then blew her a kiss, mouthed, “I love you”, and urged the audience to “give her some time, don’t crowd”.

“I wait for people to be okay until I keep going,” Eilish said later on stage. And while she didn’t name Scott, fans believed she was referencing the Astroworld concert tragedy, which resulted in 10 people killed in November.

The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper’s fans began acting aggressively just after the start of his set, during which a crowd surge occurred and thousands were pushed towards the main stage.

Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival Image Credit: AFP

However, the hip-hop star continued to perform for his fans and brought out Drake to finish off his set, which ended around 10pm.

Recently, nearly 400 suits, which represent almost 2,800 alleged victims, were officially bundled into one giant case against Scott. However, in his first interview since the tragedyt, Scott said that he didn’t hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began. “Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need,” he said. “And anytime I could see anything like that, I did.”

“I stopped it like a couple of times to just make sure everybody was okay. I really just go off of the fans’ energy as a collective and I just didn’t hear that,” Scott added.

In his first legal response, Scott and his company “generally denied the allegations” made in the lawsuits.

Scott, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, also “respectfully” requested that “the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice”.