Demi Lovato in the music video for 'Dancing With the Devil'. Image Credit: YouTube

Singer Demi Lovato has revealed what happened during her near-fatal 2018 heroin overdose through the video for her song ‘Dancing With the Devil’, released on Friday.

The graphic music video takes audiences through the traumatic events that led to the singer having a heart attack and three strokes.

“#DancingWithTheDevil music video is out now Thank you for listening, and thank you for hearing me. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please remember it’s ok to ask for help,” Lovato tweeted, along with a link to the clip.

Before the music video starts, there is a trigger warning shown, explaining that “this video contains content depicting addiction, drugs use, trauma, and sexual abuse which may be triggering for some.”

In the clip, Lovato is seen partying and drinking with friends. They then calls what appears to be her dealer and is given a bag of drugs. She is eventually seen being taken to the hospital on a stretcher while unconscious. Lovato has included many elements from the real-life events in the video, including a green jacket similar to what she wore when she overdosed.

The music video also shows the ‘Heart Attack’ singer being left alone by her drug dealer in bed. In her docuseries, Lovato said that the man had raped her while she was overdosing.

“When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me,” Lovato said in the docuseries. “When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realised, ‘You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision’.”

At the end of the video, Lovato is seen being bathed by a nurse, only to showcase a tattoo that reads “Survivor” on her neck as she gets out of the bed and walks away.

In the four-part ‘Dancing With the Devil’ series, the singer, her family, and friends broke their silence on the events that led to Lovato’s 2018 overdose and the aftermath of her path to recovery.

Lovato’s new album, ‘Dancing With the Devil...the Art of Starting Over,’ released on Thursday with 19 songs and three bonus tracks. Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie and Sam Fisher will join the singer for collaborations.