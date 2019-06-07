Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, perform 'All To Myself' at the CMT Music Awards on June 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. Image Credit: AP

How secretive was the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? So secretive that even performers Dan + Shay didn’t tell their own significant others.

“We were walking on eggshells. We didn’t even tell our wives we were going there,” said Dan Smyers, half of the country duo. “Getting to sing a song at the wedding was a big deal for us.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot May 1 in a secret ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. Dan + Shay performed ‘Speechless’ — a song inspired by their wives — and there was an Elvis Presley impersonator as well.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Image Credit: AFP

Actress Turner and Jonas, part of the pop act The Jonas Brothers, are pals with Dan + Shay and asked them to perform since they were already attending the Billboard show.