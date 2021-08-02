Rapper DaBaby was cut from Lollapalooza’s closing lineup following crude and misogynistic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.
The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. Lollapalooza organisers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9pm instead.
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” organisers wrote. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.” In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove, Dua Lipa and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.
While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren’t people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”
The North Carolina rapper’s song ‘Rockstar’ was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.