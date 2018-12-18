Iconic British pop star Cliff Richard’s 60th Anniversary Tour will come to the big screen in the UAE at Reel Cinemas on December 20, 21 and 22.
The tour, celebrating Richard’s 60th year in the industry, has taken him around the world, featuring his top hits right from the 50s to his latest album ‘Rise Up’, released this year.
Cinemas that will be hosting the show are Reel Cinemas at Jebel Ali Recreation Club, The Pointe, The Springs Souk, Dubai Marina Mall and The Dubai Mall.
Tickets start at Dh40, with some including dine-in packages at extra cost.