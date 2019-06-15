Yang Hyun-suk has been accused of trying to cover up alleged drug use by an artist

This undated picture released by Yonhap in Seoul on June 14, 2019 shows K-pop mogul Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of YG Entertainment.

The founder of one of the most successful K-Pop music agencies stepped down on Friday amid accusations that he tried to cover up alleged drug use by one of the company’s artists.

Yang Hyun-suk said in a statement posted on the website of YG Entertainment that he was dealing with “malicious gossip,” but that he was stepping down to protect the reputation of the company’s artists.

The announcement comes after singer BI left the boy band iKON following a report by news website Dispatch that he tried to solicit drugs from another YG artist. BI said in a statement on Instagram that he once considered purchasing drugs, but denied taking them.