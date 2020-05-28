The DJ is set to be the second guest of the Nomad DXB Live sessions

Charlie Sloth Image Credit: Supplied

Charlie Sloth will listen to music by regional artists and share insights on his career and the industry during a live event on June 3.

The British DJ, producer and host of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s ‘Fire in the Booth’ will be the second guest of Nomad Live Sessions, this time getting on Instagram Live with Saudi radio host and Re-Volt founder Big Hass to talk about hip-hop and rap in the region and beyond.

Sloth’s ‘The live #TodaysIcon session’ follows from the inaugural May 13 event that featured Grammy-winning ‘Sicko Mode’ producer Hit-Boy speaking to UAE-based producer Mohammed Rayan Bailouni about his career, and listening in in on local and regional releases.