Charlie Sloth will listen to music by regional artists and share insights on his career and the industry during a live event on June 3.
The British DJ, producer and host of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s ‘Fire in the Booth’ will be the second guest of Nomad Live Sessions, this time getting on Instagram Live with Saudi radio host and Re-Volt founder Big Hass to talk about hip-hop and rap in the region and beyond.
Sloth’s ‘The live #TodaysIcon session’ follows from the inaugural May 13 event that featured Grammy-winning ‘Sicko Mode’ producer Hit-Boy speaking to UAE-based producer Mohammed Rayan Bailouni about his career, and listening in in on local and regional releases.
Viewers and artists are invited to submit questions or original hip-hop tracks to be reviewed by Sloth live via Nomad Dubai’s official website. The live event will take place on the @nomad_dxb Instagram page, from 10-11pm, on June 3.