Singer says she learned ‘a lot about love’ during her romance with pop star boyfriend

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Image Credit: Reuters

Camila Cabello is used to communicating through her music.

But the ‘Havana’ singer got candid in a different way on Saturday evening, when she posted a lengthy, heartfelt confession about the “messy” nature of love with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, underneath a photo of the pair sharing a kiss.

“I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos — When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you — I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” wrote Cabello.

“It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness.”

She added that “to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with.”

“And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection,” wrote Cabello.

“I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird!”

Cabello, 23, and Mendes, 22, met in 2014. However, the pair only began to date in July of 2019.