South Korean boy group BTS have revealed the title of their upcoming English single and we are exploding with excitement.
Their agency Big Hit Entertainment posted in a simple tweet — ‘Dynamite’. It came with a cutesy pastel pink graphic with the name written in a retro font, which reflected earlier social media posts by Columbia Records about the track.
The announcement about the track due on August 21 came as a surprise to fans as it was revealed outside a promotion countdown posted by Columbia Records.
It was only last week that the septet — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — sneaked the news of the single on millions of fans through a live-stream session.
“We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” the group said at the time. “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”
‘Dynamite’ will be an upbeat and fresh track, and will be completely in English.