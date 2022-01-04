Two members of K-Pop group BTS who had COVID-19 — singer Jin and rapper RM — have recovered from the illness, their agency confirmed on January 4.
“We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4,” Big Hit Music shared on their social media platform Weverse.
The announcement comes a day after the South Korean music company announced that rapper Suga had also recovered from COVID-19 and was free from quarantine.
Sharing the news about RM and Jin, Big Hit added: “Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.”
Suga was the first to test positive for COVID-19 on December 24, a day after he took a mandatory PCR test after returning to South Korea from the US while on vacation.
RM and Jin had tested positive on December 25.
The septet, which includes J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have all been vaccinated.
All the members are currently on an official vacation that started on December 6 following concerts in the US in November and December 2021. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting new music in 2022 and a possible new tour from the chart-topping group.