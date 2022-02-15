South Korean singer V is the latest member of K-Pop group BTS to test positive for COVID-19.
The group’s agency Big Hit Music made the announcement on February 15 and assured that the 26-year-old had mild symptoms.
“V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight,” the statement read. “V completed 2 rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever.”
The statement also mentioned that V — real name Kim Tae-hyung — was “undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”
According to the agency, V and the other six members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook — had met on February 12 but “everyone was wearing a mask and there was no close contact.”
Four members of the group, known for songs such as ‘Fake Love’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’, have previously had COVID-19 — Jimin, Suga, RM and Jin.
The most recent instance at the end of January saw singer Jimin be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after being admitted to the hospital for acute appendicitis. Jimin has made a full recovery after the surgery.