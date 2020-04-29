BTS. Image Credit:

BTS has debuted the trailer for its forthcoming docuseries, “Break the Silence,” and we’re not crying you’re crying.

Released Tuesday, the preview offers a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting, chaotic lives of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they perform for millions of fans around the world during their Love Yourself tour.

A combination of concert and backstage footage, the minute-long clip sees the band weather the emotional highs and lows of living in the spotlight laughing, cheering, singing, dancing and crying through it all.

“It’s a fight to go insane while struggling to stay sane,” says RM of their intense experience as K-Pop sensations.

The first look comes about a month after BTS officially postponed its North American tour dates due to the coronavirus crisis. Like many artists, the “ON” hitmakers had already begun to shift their performance schedule in late February as more COVID-19 cases surfaced across the globe.