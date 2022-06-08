Singer Mika Singh has embarked on the journey to find his bride with the upcoming reality show ‘Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti’.
“Dusron ki shaadiyon mein bohot Bhangra paa liya, ab apni baari hai (I have set the stage on fire for other people’s weddings now it’s my turn to get married),” said Singh ahead of the show’s launch.
The set for the show was unveiled at the Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort and Spa. The resort was decked up with flowers, lights and candles, and the atmosphere was celebratory as the festivities saw participation from Singh and the contestants.
“I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl. [This show] has given me the opportunity to find my companion for life and when they approached me with the show, it seemed like fate had already set things in motion,” he said.
The show will air from June 19 on Star Bharat, where 12 contestants will vie to get Singh to pick them as his life partner. The singer Shaan will host the show, while giving audiences a glimpse of the real man behind the very public persona as he sets out to select his dream girl.
‘Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti’, which is produced by SOL Productions.
Singh is best know for his Bollywood tracks such as ‘Sawaan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’, ‘Dhinka Chika’, ‘Aankh Maare’ and more.