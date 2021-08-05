Billie Eilish. Image Credit: REUTERS

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has been in the news in the past for taking legal action against men who’ve stalked her.

In an interview with The Irish Times, the 19-year-old star opened about have people who want to do bad things to her, her music journey and family life.

“I really don’t like to be alone,” she said. “I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers.”

Billie Eilish Image Credit: instagram.com/billieeilish

Despite having her own place, Eilish says her fears lead her to spend a lot of time at her parents’ house.

“I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches,” she added. “I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting.”

In February, E! News reported that Eilish was granted a temporary restraining order against a man named John Matthews Hearle who she says had been camping outside her home, harassing her and even leaving threatening letters.

“Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is,” she wrote in her declaration, according to reports. “After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more.”

Eilish added: “Whenever Hearle sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me... For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way.”

In another case dating back to June 2020, a judge extended to three years a restraining order taken out by Eilish against a man named Prenell Rousseau, who kept appearing at her Los Angeles home.