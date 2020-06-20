Beyonce Image Credit: AP

Beyonce has surprised her legion of fans by dropping a brand new track in celebration of Juneteenth, a day marking the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States

‘Black Parade’ was unveiled by Beyonce on her social media platform, with the singer posting the track was a celebration of black lives.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” she posted.

“‘BLACK PARADE’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses,” Beyonce further added.

According to her website, ‘Black Parade’ benefits BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League to support black-owned small businesses in need.

The Black Parade site also provides a directory of Black-owned businesses ranging from arts and design, beauty, fashion, restaurants, lifestyle, wellness, health and more.

Lately, Beyonce has been speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matters movement that has seen protests rage across the word. Aside from speaking up in wake of George Floyd’s death, an African-American who was killed when a police officer held him down by a knee place on his neck, she has also called for charges levied against officers who were involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home.

The singer said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers “must be held accountable for their actions.”