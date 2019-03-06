The two acts will headline the Yas Island two-day beach festival

Image Credit: Supplied

British indie band Bastille and Egyptian act Oka Wi Ortega are the star performers at the second edition of Club Social at Yas Island on March 29 and 30.

The two-day event will feature a series of free events related to music, food, fitness and concerts that are ticketed.

Bastille, behind hits including ‘Pompeii’, ‘Happier’ and ‘Of the Night’, will perform at the venue’s main stage.

Oka Wi Ortega, of ‘Elaab Yalla’ fame, will close the weekend with a ticketed show on March 30.

Fitness buffs can torch calories with a boxing session at Punch studio. If you’re up for a challenge, Simon Pepper, the Abu Dhabi-based global ambassador for Spartan races, will be running a HIIT class. For families looking to be creative, there will be art workshops for kids.