Dubai: Award-winning Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92, it was confirmed on Sunday morning by her family.
The singer was battling COVID-19 earlier this month. Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.
Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13.
In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.
She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.
Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.