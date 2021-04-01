From The Beatles to Barbra Streisand and Christina Aguilera, fools still fall in love

Pop star Aguilera collaborated with the famous ‘The Voice’ judge Blake Shelton for a rare Country duet. Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Has it ever occurred to you that music can sometimes be bizarre?

Did you know that there are more songs written about fools than there are songs about wise people?

On April Fool’s day, celebrated each year on April 1, we look at some of the best silly songs ever recorded, songs with the word 'fool' in the title.

‘What a Fool Believes’

The Doobie Brothers · 1978

An infectiously catchy song by the American rockers whose message is the idiocy of blind love. Interestingly, the song was one of the band’s biggest hits and won vocalist Michael McDonald three of his five Grammys.

‘The Fool on the Hill’

The Beatles · 1967

https://youtu.be/6Hlw_9ldThs

The inspiration for Paul McCartney’s beautiful ballad was the guru the Beatles met in India. But it’s also about the long-haired generation who proclaimed peace and love. Who Paul describes as fools.

‘Fool for Your Loving’

Whitesnake · 1980

https://youtu.be/8Tp0K9YiTPE

Whitesnake’s straight-shooting rock ballad about a man in love featured on their third LP, 1980’s ‘Ready an’ Willing’. David Coverdale, formerly of the iconic Deep Purple, delivers a great vocal performance.

‘Why do fools fall in love?’

Frankie Lymon+The Teenagers-1956

https://youtu.be/2sAHiR0rkJg

An classic recorded by many singers, it begs the answer to why people fall in love so easily. The legendary Diana Ross took it back into the Top 10 spot on the charts a quarter century after it was first sung (#7 in 1981).

‘Kissing a Fool’

George Michael · 1987

https://youtu.be/omsBhh8vA7c

One of the many hits from his chart-topping album, ‘Faith’, this song introduced George to a more mature audience as it reached #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts. In the song he expresses his uncertainties about finding a new love due to unsuccessful past relationships.

‘What Kind of Fool’

Barbra Streisand · 1980

https://youtu.be/3vi2RSWKfRQ

This song that featured on the ‘Guilty’ album was a collaboration between Streisand and all the members of the Australian band Bee Gees. It was the third consecutive top ten single from the album that also contained the smash hit ‘Woman in Love’.

‘Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool’

Connie Fancis · 1989

https://youtu.be/ECOthzFvUXY

Francis’s first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was also the first by a solo female artist. The singer famously said: “I knew that [it was brilliant] even before the recording session, I really did just because the lyrics were so great.”

‘Foolish Heat’

Steve Perry 1984

In this song, the former Journey frontman sings from the perspective of someone who is sad and lonely, and fears that his heart will be broken. This was the last single from Perry’s debut solo album, ‘Street Talk’.

‘Fool if you think its over’

Chris Rea 1978

https://youtu.be/YSui9_IBgao

A beautiful slow-burner from Rea’s ‘Whatever Happened to Benny Santini?’ album. The idea for the song came from Rea’s younger sister who was struggling to cope with a breakup but Rea tries to assure her that her world isn’t ending, it was only a feeling.

‘Just A Fool’

Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton -2012

https://youtu.be/xkR_uIHhsqM

Pop star Aguilera collaborated with the famous ‘The Voice’ judge for a rare Country duet.