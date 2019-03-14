The book will provide a ‘360-degree perspective’ on the singer-songwriter’s life

Alicia Keys arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alicia Keys has a memoir coming out in November, to be published by Oprah Winfrey’s imprint.

Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys’ ‘More Myself’ will be released November 5 through Winfrey’s ‘An Oprah Book’ imprint. Flatiron is calling the memoir a “360-degree perspective” on her life, from her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of Manhattan to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Keys said in a statement that she was “ecstatic” to share her life story, alongside her “sister, mentor and friend Oprah.”