Alicia Keys has a memoir coming out in November, to be published by Oprah Winfrey’s imprint.
Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that Keys’ ‘More Myself’ will be released November 5 through Winfrey’s ‘An Oprah Book’ imprint. Flatiron is calling the memoir a “360-degree perspective” on her life, from her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of Manhattan to her spectacular, Grammy-winning rise.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Keys said in a statement that she was “ecstatic” to share her life story, alongside her “sister, mentor and friend Oprah.”
Winfrey said in a statement she was a longtime Keys fan who felt “honoured” to publisher her book.