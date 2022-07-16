Copy of 636418-01-02-1657964388747
South Korean girl band Aespa performs as part of ABCs Good Morning America 2022 summer concert series. Image Credit: AFP

Making their debut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Korean pop group aespa from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting them.

The South Korean girl group — made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning — has tried to remedy that since launching in late 2020. On a tour to promote their new album “Girls,” the group performed at Coachella and appeared on “Good Morning America” — and are soaking up the chance to see fans in person.

Fans cheer as South Korean girl band Aespa performs. Image Credit: AFP
Giselle, from left, Winter, Karina, and Ningning of Aespa. Image Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Image Credit: REUTERS
“Because we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to interact with a live audience because we were doing it during the pandemic, it didn’t feel real when we first debuted,” said group member Ningning. “It’s a fascinating time for us.”

The group was formed by SM Entertainment and debuted in November 2020 with the single ‘Black Mamba’. They’re also known for tracks such as ‘Next Level’ and ‘Savage’.