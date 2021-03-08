Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Image Credit: Reuters

Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate, who is married to Harry’s brother Prince William, had made her cry just before her 2018 wedding.

Speaking on US station CBS late on Sunday, Meghan denied a newspaper story that she had made Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before the wedding and said it was a turning point in her relations with the media.

“That was a turning point,” Meghan said. Asked if she made Kate cry, Meghan replied: “The reverse happened.”

“A few days before the wedding she (Kate) was upset about something, pertaining to yes the issue was correct about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan said.

Meghan said she had been naive before her wedding and did not realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.

“I will say I went into it naively, because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Meghan said.

Meghan explained that she was not being paid for the interview.

Meghan said that the British royal family tried to silence her and people within the institution not only failed to protect her against malicious claims but lied to protect others.

“It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” Meghan said in an interview with US station CBS.

“But they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband,” she said.

Asked if she was not supported by the powers that be, she said: “There’s the family, and then there’s the people that are running the institution, those are two separate things and it’s important to be able to compartmentalise that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.

Following are key quotes:

On her wedding day: “It was like having an out-of-body experience and I was very present for.

“I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that, this, this wasn’t our day, this was the day that was planned for the world.”

On marrying into the royal family: “I will say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family.”

Meghan, on a newspaper story that she made Prince William's wife Kate cry over flower girls' dresses before Meghan and Harry's wedding: "That was a a turning point." Asked if she made Kate cry: "The reverse happened. A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to ... the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings."

"There wasn't a confrontation and ... I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

Meghan, asked if she was silent or had been silenced: "The latter. Everyone in my world was given a very clear directive from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating to always say no comment." Meghan said she believed she was being protected by the royal institution.

"It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."