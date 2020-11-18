Getting into the Christmas spirit? Yesterday, a viral video of a FedEx driver jamming to Mariah Carey’s famous holiday single 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', in his delivery truck, caught the attention of none other than Songbird Supreme herself.
Retweeting a video shared by American basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, the American singer-songwriter wrote: “Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on.”
Twitter loved Mariah’s comment and the energy of the driver, identified as Andy Johnston, who has become an internet hit.
The video was originally filmed by US TikTok user Kayla Prosser. In the short clip, Johnston holds the steering wheel and head-bangs to the Christmas hit. Turning to face Prosser, he grins as he mimes the song lyrics.
The video gained over 2 million views and thousands of comments from around the world on Twitter.
On Twitter, many congratulated Johnston for being noticed by Mariah Carey herself and said he deserved a raise for his cheerful attitude.
Tweep @BriMilam1 wrote: “… he got the Mariah Carey’s attention? I would die if she gave me a shoutout let alone saw a video of mine. Luckily, I don’t have to worry about that cause it’s not gonna happen…”
Twitter user @ChristineDruid posted: “… this is my FedEx guy. And he’s awesome!”
And, @Rachael50244055 tweeted: “I LOVE this! Thank you! He’s awesome.”