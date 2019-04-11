Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: AP

New York: American television star Kim Kardashian, known for her reality shows and marriage to hip-hop artist Kanye West, is studying law and hopes to pass her California bar exams by 2022, the magazine Vogue reported on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old lifestyle mogul, who has 134 million Instagram followers, has been interning at a California law firm since last year. She said she was inspired to study law after successfully petitioning US President Donald Trump last year to pardon Alice Marie Johnson.

Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother, had served nearly 22 years of a life sentence for cocaine trafficking.

A week after meeting with Kardashian, Trump — also a former reality television star — pardoned Johnson in June 2018.

The star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” said she had been invited on a different occasion to the White House to participate in a working group on pardons and clemency.

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” she told Vogue.

“I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” said the mother-of-three whose own father Robert was an attorney who helped defend OJ Simpson in his murder trial.

Admission to law school in the United States usually requires a bachelor’s degree in any discipline. Kardashian never graduated from the college she attended, Pierce, having dropped out before she completed her course.

But some states including California do allow would-be attorneys to intern in a law firm for four years before taking the bar exam.

Kardashian has been apprenticing at a San Francisco law firm since last year and hopes to pass her exams by 2022.