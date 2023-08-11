K-pop idol Im Na-yeon popularly known as Nayeon, of the South Korean band Twice, just achieved a huge milestone on YouTube and fans are congratulating her.
On August 11, her solo debut track ‘POP!’ music video surpassed 200 million views on the video streaming website.
The achievement comes one year after the debut released on June 24, 2022.
Twitter fan @nayeon_psd commented: “200M! Best solo debut ever.”
Twice currently has 16 group music videos with 200 million views.
‘POP!’ has now become the first solo music video by a member of the girl band to reach the milestone.
The group under JYP Entertainment consists of nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.
The 27-year-old artist is the oldest member, lead vocalist, and face of the girl group. She was also the first to release a debut solo.