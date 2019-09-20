Bill Gates Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Netflix released a three-part documentary on one of the richest men in the world - Bill Gates - on Friday. Titled 'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates', the trailer for the show was released in August.

The 2 minutes 21 seconds' long trailer starts off with simple questions about Gates - a very private person despite the global fame and recognition he holds. The answer to the leading question of this story is in the trailer.

In this series, the Microsoft co-founder “opens up about his childhood, business career, and passion for improving the lives of people in the developing world.”

The docuseries, created by the Oscar-winner Davis Guggenheim of the “An Inconvenient Truth” fame, looks at Gates's personal life and follows his rise as a tech and business leader. Mixed reviews have surfaced online - while some say the series gives a glimpse of his personal life others comment that the focus is on his philanthropy and not on Gates himself.

