Lujane Yacoub was crowned the Miss Universe Bahrain 2023, paving the way for the 19-year-old to represent Bahrain at the Miss Universe pageant later this year.
The gritty Yacoub defeated six contestants to win the title. The other contestants are Mary Mohamed, Nivine Abouzeid, Advaita Shetty, Mariam Naji, Turina Carrol, and Menatalla Husein. Shetty and Carrol finished as the first and second runner up, respectively.
The finale of the pageant was held on September 2 at the Mirihi Island resort in Maldives.
The Miss Universe Bahrain Organisation congratulated her on Instagram. “This is how legends are made,” it wrote on its official handle. “Hard work, pure dedication, compassion, authentic beauty, empowering soul and a voice for the voiceless. Welcome to HER. Welcome to the new Miss Universe Bahrain @lujaneyacoub.”
Yacoub is a woman of many talents. An actress and a model, she is also a dancer.
This is the second time Yacoub is participating in the pageant, after finishing the first runner-up last year.
Ahead of the event, Yacoub had said that she wants to dispel stereotypes being perpetuated against women in the Middle East.
“I find it important to showcase the fact that Arab women aren’t oppressed and have the capability to hold their own within the culture,” she said in an interview to ‘Grazia’. “The organisation alone is a symbol of Bahraini women empowerment and I hope throughout my journey competing, I can help address and dispel many misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding women in the Middle East.”