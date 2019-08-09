(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, US Country music legend Willie Nelson performs during the "Willie Nelson & Family New Year" concert at Austin City Limits Live in Austin, Texas. Nelson has canceled the rest of his tour set to run for 30 more shows over a breathing problem. "To my fans, I'm sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I'll be back Love, Willie," the 86-year-old tweeted. / AFP / SUZANNE CORDEIRO Image Credit: AFP