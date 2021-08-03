The second trailer for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ gives fans a bigger look at the film’s central antagonist, Carnage, played by Hollywood actor Woody Harrelon.
The ‘Hunger Games’ and ‘Zombieland’ actor stars in the sequel to the Tom Hardy-led comic book movie of 2018. He made a small appearance as serial killer Cletus Kasady in that film, but now he takes the main stage as the adversary to Hardy’s Eddie Brock.
“All I ever wanted in this world was carnage,” he declares in the trailer.
The teaser also shows off some of the more light-hearted moments in the film, especially highlighting the buddy dynamic between Brock and Venom, as they learn to work as a team.
The synopsis for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ reads: Over a year after the events of ‘Venom’ (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.
The film, directed by Andy Serkis, also stars Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams, and is expected to relase in theatres this autumn.