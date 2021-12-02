Hollywood star Steve Harvey is no stranger to the UAE and has often shared his love for the country on social media and in the news.
In a new clip posted by the Dubai Media Office on the occasion of UAE’s 50 National Day, the TV show host is seen praising the nation for its achievements.
“I don’t know how you did this in 50 years. You look at history... who does this?” he says in the clip. “Show me anybody else who has done this in 50 years? I’m waiting.”
The video showcases the late iconic leader and founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, alongside clips of famous locations such as the Expo 2020 Dubai, The Burj Khalifa and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
“You had leadership over here that were visionaries, great visionaries. And their vision was more about the people than about the money,” Harvey said. “Because you can’t accomplish this in 50 years without loving your people first.”