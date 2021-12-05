The first teaser of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ was unveiled by Sony at the Brazil Comic-Con, marking a return of Miles Morales as the webbed wonder in the animated outing of the Marvel superhero that we fell in love with in ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’.
Scheduled to release in cinemas on October 7, 2022, the title of the film implies the movie is part of at least a two-part sequel, with Shameik Moore returning to voice Spider-Man.
The teaser find Miles in college when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) jumps in from her timeline to meet up with him. Together, the webbed wonders leap into another world where Miles finds himself in combat with Spider-Man 2099, who was teased in the post credits of the first film.
It is unclear whether Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) are returning to the film. Issa Rae, meanwhile, was confirmed for a voice role back in June.
The film will have three directors, namely Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. The Sony Pictures Animation will also mark the return of Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg and Phil Lord as producers. The first ‘Spider-Verse’ went on to win an Oscar for Best Animated feature.