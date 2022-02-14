Yes, you heard it alright. If you happened to see the new ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer, which released during the Super Bowl LVI, then that familiar voice you heard indeed belonged to Patrick Stewart who appears to be reviving his role as Professor X from the ‘X-Men’ series.
The new trailer offered a number of revelations, including Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision channeling all that pent up negativity into her Scarlet Witch. The trailer also unveiled the first glimpse of Marvel’s newest superhero America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez in the Sam Raimi directed film.
While we only hear Stewart as a voice-over saying: “We should tell him the truth,” while Doctor Strange stands before a panel in cuffs, the surprise on his face is perhaps one echoed by Marvel fans as well.
Set after the events that occur in ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’, this first standalone sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’, sees the Sorcerer Supreme attempt to deal with the aftermath of the multiverse-distorting spell that he cast in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The trailer also suggests that the multiverse’s condition could be the reason why an evil, alternate version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the animated Disney Plus series ‘What If...?’, has crossed over to wreak havoc in the main MCU timeline.
‘Multiverse of Madness’ also stars Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. The film will also make way for a giant eyeball monster, based on the comic-book villains Shuma-Gorath and Gargantos.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will arrive in UAE theatres on May 6 after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.