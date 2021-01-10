Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gone a whole year without a peep from their favourite characters. But the long wait is soon coming to an end with the release of Disney Plus’ first major MCU series, ‘WandaVision’, premiering on January 15 in the United States.
And to sweeten the deal, the series will debut with two episodes instead of one. The first two episodes of the show will premiere together on January 15, with the third episode premiering a week later on January 22.
According to the official synopsis, the series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
Disney Plus’ next MCU show, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, will premiere on March 19, followed by ‘Loki’ in May.
‘Black Widow’, Marvel Studios’ first theatrical release since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in 2019, is slated to hit theatres on May 7.
‘WandaVision’ will release in the UAE on OSN. A date is yet to be confirmed.