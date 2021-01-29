Is Dubai going to star in yet another action-packed film? Why certainly, if reports of an ongoing shoot in Downtown Dubai are to be believed.
On Friday, as visitors, citizens and residents on the Boulevard looked around, soaking up the sun and thinking of how to spend the day, they were pleasantly surprised by what looked like a stunt-filled film sequence.
Twitter user Dave, who goes by the handle @TaineMcLean, posted a video taken from his home of someone atop a truck fighting another person. A filming crew was following on a vehicle behind. He tweeted: "Much excitement. Some action movie is being shot in the street outside our apartment."
Twitter users responded to the clip, wondering if it was Tom Cruise, while others assumed it was Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shooting for his secretive upcoming movie, ‘Pathan’.
This thought was given extra credence since the actor was recently seen in a photo with Emirati entrepreneur Anas Bukhash.
People around the Boulevard reported being stopped in their cars and that traffic was at a standstill.
Whatever it is, we know the truth; it’s Dubai not whichever action hero is filming that’s the real star of the show.