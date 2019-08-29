The film is the Japanese director’s first movie shot outside of his home country

(From L) French actress Catherine Deneuve, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and French actress Juliette Binoche arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La Verite" (The Truth) presented in competition on August 28, 2019 during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. / AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI Image Credit: AFP

French actress Catherine Deneuve says the language barrier working with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda caused some frustration but that she was happy in the end.

Actress Catherine Deneuve poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Truth' and the opening gala at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

The 75-year-old stars in his latest film, ‘The Truth’, which opened the 76th Venice International Film Festival Wednesday night.

Deneuve plays a French movie star whose tricky relationship with her grown daughter comes to a head after the publication of her memoir. Juliette Binoche plays the daughter.

‘The Truth’ is Kore-eda’s first film shot outside of Japan and not in the Japanese language. Deneuve says the process of working through an interpreter to speak to the director was very unique and sometimes difficult.