Scott is known in pop culture circles as the partner of Kylie Jenner

The Air Jordan 1 High OG TS, hip-hop artist Travis Scott’s latest highly anticipated shoe collaboration with Nike Inc, sold out hours after its general release on Saturday.

A pair of the high-top sneakers was priced at $175 (Dh642) dollars, and its resale price is soaring. Re-sellers are already asking more than $1,000.

Scott tweeted a picture of the shoe Saturday morning around the time of the general release at 10am EDT, and also featured the shoe on his Instagram account, where he has 16.7 million followers.