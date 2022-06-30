Rocker Travis Barker’s medical emergency and hospitalisation was due to pancreatitis that was brought on by a recent colonoscopy, reports have said.
The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after an undisclosed medical issue on June 28, and had wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.
“It was pancreatitis,” a source close to the musician told People. “He was complaining of cramps.”
Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas and symptoms include nausea, severe stomach pain and vomiting.
“Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were,” another source told People. “Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”
Following news of the hospitalisation, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama took to her Instagram story and posted: “Please send your prayers”. She also posted a since-deleted TikTok showing her holding her dad’s hand as he lay in a hospital bed.
Rapper Kid Cudi also tweeted: “Travis I love u and im prayin for u.”
The 46-year-old drummer has previous suffered medical issues such as staph and cellulitis, a bacterial infection. Variety reported that he had blood clots in his arms in 2018, which caused him to cancel performances during Blink-182’s Las Vegas residency.
In 2008, Barker suffered third-degree burns all over his body after he was involved in an aircraft crash in 2008 that killed six people.
The rock star has been a pop culture icon and a mainstay in the music business for decades. After getting into a relationship with Kardashian, he has featured in the first season of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’. The couple tied the knot in Italy in May.
— With inputs from agencies