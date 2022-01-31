Lana Condor, who won hearts in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’, has lost hers to her boyfriend, actor-musician Anthony De La Torre, with the couple announcing their engagement over the weekend.

Condor and La Torre have been dating for six years, with the 24-year-old actress finally saying yes to his proposal and the diamond ring that she showed off in an Instagram post.

Lana Condor at the premiere of Mulan Image Credit: AFP

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!,” posted Condor, while referencing their pets.

The actress also lauded her 28-year-old fiancé for working with a Vietnamese female owned company from Canada “to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Vietnamese-born Condor was adopted by her parents from an orphanage a few months after she was born and has been an advocate about staying true to her heritage.

In her Instagram post, Condor also shared a video of her reaction after Torres proposal. As her groom-to-be filmed, she admired her new bling over their outdoor candlelight dinner, crying: “Oh my God, you’re my fiance. I love you!”

Lana Confor with Noah Centineo in 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Image Credit: Netflix

Torre also posted loving words for his new fiancee when announcing the engagement. “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever...” he wrote on his Instagram. “I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.”